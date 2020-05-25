Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges higher along with gains for global stocks

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3968 to 1.4007
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.4%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against the greenback on Monday as global stocks rose and Bank
of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy will need
significant monetary stimulus in the rebuilding stage of the
coronavirus crisis.    
    A survey showing that German business morale rebounded in
May boosted investor sentiment. Shares globally          gained
0.5%, while U.S. crude futures        were up 1.4% at $33.72 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3980
to the greenback, or 71.53 U.S. cents.
    With financial markets in the United States closed for a
public holiday, the currency traded in a tight range of 1.3968
to 1.4007. Last week, the loonie rose 0.8%.
    Poloz, whose successor Tiff Macklem takes over on June 3,
said the central bank's dominant concern has been with the
possibility that deflation could emerge and that its policy
framework gives it flexibility in the time it takes to get
inflation back to target.             
    The central bank, which has slashed its benchmark interest
rate to near zero, has estimated the level of GDP to be as much
as 3% lower in the first quarter and as much as 30% lower in the
second quarter than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Canada's first-quarter GDP report is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Monday, with the 10-year yield             down 1.9
basis points at 0.488%.

