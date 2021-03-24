Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges higher as oil prices rise

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Fergal Smith

    * Loonie reverses after slipping to its weakest since March
    * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales falling in
    * Oil up after Suez Canal ship grounding
    * Canadian bond yields little changed across the curve

    March 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil rallied,
helping the currency pare some recent losses that pushed it to a
near two-week low earlier in the session.
    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran
aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could
tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over
the past week.             
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.  
    "Until the container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal
can be cleared, Mid-East oil exports will slow significantly,
which will keep oil prices firm for the time being, and continue
to weigh on USD-CAD," said Ronald Simpson, managing director,
global currency analysis at Action Economics.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading up about 0.2% at
1.2562 to the greenback, or 79.61 U.S. cents. The currency
earlier touched its weakest level since March 11 at $1.2608.
    Canadian manufacturing sales in February likely dropped 1.0%
as spending on the transportation equipment industry declined,
Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.             
    The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity
in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of
missing out" may also be driving price gains, Deputy Governor
Toni Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.             
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the curve, with the 10-year             trading at about 1.482%,
not far from the 14-month high of 1.677%. touched last Thursday.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Fergal Smith; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)
