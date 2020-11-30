Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends November rally as greenback slides

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 9 at 1.2948
    * For the month, the loonie was on track to gain 2.8%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as
the greenback broadly declined and ahead of a fiscal update from
Canada's federal government that is likely to unveil new
spending plans.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2953 to the
greenback, or 77.20 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level Nov. 9 at 1.2948. For the month, the loonie was
on track to gain 2.8%.
    Joe Biden's U.S. election win, hopes for further stimulus
and a series of positive COVID-19 vaccine announcements has seen
global market sentiment rally in November, prompting
commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, to
strengthen and the safe-haven U.S. dollar        to fall.
            
    The greenback        hit on Monday its lowest in two and a
half years as a survey showing stronger-than-expected factory
activity in China bolstered investor sentiment.             
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, fell
on uncertainty about whether OPEC+ would agree to extend large
output cuts at talks this week, but vaccine hopes still kept
benchmark crude on track to rise more than a fifth in November.
                
    In addition to new spending plans, Ottawa is expected to
detail the cost of its emergency support measures as a harsh
second wave of COVID-19 infections forces renewed health
restrictions across the country.             
    Canada's main share index          , which is dominated by
economically sensitive financial and resource stocks, has
climbed 11.7% since the start of November. That would be its
biggest monthly advance since December 1999.
    Canada's current account deficit widened to $7.5 billion in
the third quarter from C$7.0 billion in the second quarter as
the trade deficit expanded, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year yield             easing half a basis
point to 0.686%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
