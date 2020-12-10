Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends rally as oil benchmark cracks $50/bbl

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since April 2018 at 1.2706
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.8% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases 1.4 basis points to 0.735%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a more-than two-and-a-half-year against its U.S. counterpart
on Thursday as oil climbed and the greenback broadly lost
ground, while the Bank of Canada kept its options open to either
expand or scale back stimulus.
    The loonie        was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2736 to the
greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2706.
    The move was driven by broad-based weakness in the U.S.
dollar and strong commodity prices, said Simon Côté, managing
director, risk management solutions, at National Bank Financial.
   
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by hopes
that the release of COVID-19 vaccines would lead to a faster
demand recovery. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.8%
higher at $46.78 a barrel, while Brent         moved above $50
for the first time since March.      
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies as data showed an increase in the number of Americans
filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits and after the
unveiling of fresh stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank failed to pressure the euro       .             
    "We strongly feel that any bounce in the U.S. dollar will be
met with strong selling," Côté said. "The trend is there, it's
really heavy and we think fighting it is not a good idea."
    The Bank of Canada could lower interest rates further
without going negative if a second COVID-19 wave worsens, though
it could also re-examine current stimulus if a vaccine rollout
brightens the outlook, Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry said. 
    On Wednesday, the central bank gave less attention to recent
gains for the loonie than some investors expected, as it left
its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.4 basis points at
0.735%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up