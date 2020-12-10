Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends recent gains as oil moves higher

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since May 2018 at 1.2735
    * Price of U.S. oil increases nearly 2%
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises half a basis point to 0.754%

    TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a two-and-a-half-year high against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday as oil climbed and the greenback broadly lost ground,
while the domestic focus turned to an economic progress report
from the Bank of Canada.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2761 to the
greenback, or 78.36 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since May 2018 at 1.2735.
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by hopes
that the release of COVID-19 vaccines would lead to a faster
demand recovery. U.S. crude        prices were up nearly 2% at
$46.41 a barrel.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies after data showed an increase in U.S. initial jobless
claims and the unveiling of fresh stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank failed to pressure the euro       .
                 
    Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry is due to speak
about the central bank's quantitative easing operations, as part
of an economic progress report following the central bank's
interest rate decision on Wednesday. Beaudry's prepared remarks
will be made available at 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).
    On Wednesday, the central bank gave less attention to recent
gains for the currency than some investors expected. The BoC
left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and
said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative
easing.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve
on Thursday, with the 10-year             up half a basis point
at 0.754%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
