US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends this week's decline as oil falls

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2461 to 1.2527
    * Canadian retail sales fall by 1.1% in January from
December 
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell, but the
currency stuck to a narrower range than the day before as bond
yields steadied and domestic data showed retail sales falling
less than expected in January.
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's biggest exports,
was down 0.5% at $59.68 a barrel. It follows a big sell-off the
previous day as a new wave of coronavirus infections across
Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of
any imminent recovery in fuel demand.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2519
to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2461 to 1.2527.
    The loonie has pulled back from its strongest intraday level
in three years at 1.2361 on Thursday, while it was on track to
decline 0.4% for the week.        
    Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December
as provincial governments began re-introducing health
restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases,
Statistics Canada said.             
    Still, analysts had forecast a decline of 3%, while sales
were estimated by Statistics Canada to rebound 4% in February. 
    U.S. bond yields edged off the 14-month highs reached the
day before. Investors have worried that the recent move higher
in long-term rates could crimp global economic recovery.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
with the 10-year             down 1.1 basis points at 1.596%. On
Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level since January
last year at 1.677%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
