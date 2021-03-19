CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends this week's decline as oil falls

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2461 to 1.2527 * Canadian retail sales fall by 1.1% in January from December * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell, but the currency stuck to a narrower range than the day before as bond yields steadied and domestic data showed retail sales falling less than expected in January. The price of oil , one of Canada's biggest exports, was down 0.5% at $59.68 a barrel. It follows a big sell-off the previous day as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2519 to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2461 to 1.2527. The loonie has pulled back from its strongest intraday level in three years at 1.2361 on Thursday, while it was on track to decline 0.4% for the week. Canadian retail sales fell by 1.1% in January from December as provincial governments began re-introducing health restrictions to combat a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Statistics Canada said. Still, analysts had forecast a decline of 3%, while sales were estimated by Statistics Canada to rebound 4% in February. U.S. bond yields edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before. Investors have worried that the recent move higher in long-term rates could crimp global economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, with the 10-year down 1.1 basis points at 1.596%. On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level since January last year at 1.677%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)