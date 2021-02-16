Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as higher bond yields spook investors

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest intraday since Jan. 21 at
1.2610
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a jump in U.S.
Treasury yields weighed on risk appetite, with the loonie
pulling back from its strongest level in nearly four weeks
earlier in the session.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2680 to the
greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2610.    
    "The Canadian dollar is lower because rising U.S. yields
finally hit the stock market today," said Erik Bregar, head of
FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. "The loonie is still
correlated very nicely with broader risk sentiment."
    The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, a benchmark for long-term
borrowing costs, traded above 1.3% for the first time in nearly
one year, while the S&P 500 pulled back from an earlier record
intraday high.                         
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled nearly 1% higher at
$60.05 a barrel after a deep freeze in the U.S. South that shut
wells and oil refineries in Texas.                 
    Canadian home sales rose 2.0% in January from December,
setting a new record amid strong demand in markets across the
country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.             
    Canada's inflation report for January is due on Wednesday
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
rose 8.8 basis points to 1.122%, its highest since March last
year.     
    Canada must justify its planned C$100 billion post-pandemic
stimulus plan before committing to significant new spending and
should commit to a clear fiscal anchor, the International
Monetary Fund said.               

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Alistair Bell)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up