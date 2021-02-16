CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as higher bond yields spook investors

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest intraday since Jan. 21 at 1.2610 * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on risk appetite, with the loonie pulling back from its strongest level in nearly four weeks earlier in the session. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2680 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2610. "The Canadian dollar is lower because rising U.S. yields finally hit the stock market today," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. "The loonie is still correlated very nicely with broader risk sentiment." The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, a benchmark for long-term borrowing costs, traded above 1.3% for the first time in nearly one year, while the S&P 500 pulled back from an earlier record intraday high. Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital. U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 1% higher at $60.05 a barrel after a deep freeze in the U.S. South that shut wells and oil refineries in Texas. Canadian home sales rose 2.0% in January from December, setting a new record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said. Canada's inflation report for January is due on Wednesday which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 8.8 basis points to 1.122%, its highest since March last year. Canada must justify its planned C$100 billion post-pandemic stimulus plan before committing to significant new spending and should commit to a clear fiscal anchor, the International Monetary Fund said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)