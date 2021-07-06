Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh OPEC+ supply talks

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.5%
    * Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.8 basis points to 1.373%

    TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on
Tuesday for a second day against its U.S. counterpart as oil
prices dipped after hitting multi-year highs and the greenback
broadly climbed, with the loonie giving back much of Friday's
sharp rally.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back
as producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) as well as Russia and others clashed over plans
to raise supply to meet rising global demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.5% at $74.80 a barrel,
while the U.S. dollar        gained ground against a basket of
major currencies as disappointing German economic data weighed
on the euro.                  
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2390 to the
greenback, or 80.71 U.S. cents, after dipping 0.2% on Monday.
    On Friday, the currency notched its biggest gain in eight
weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait before
tightening monetary policy.
    The Fed is due on Wednesday to release the minutes from its
June 15-16 policy meeting, while the Canadian jobs report for
June is due on Friday.
    Investors are likely to wait until after the Fed minutes and
the Canadian jobs report before making any significant moves in
the loonie, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne,
said in a note.
    The Canadian data could offer clues on the Bank of Canada
policy outlook, with some analysts expecting the central bank to
cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate
announcement.
    On Monday, a BoC survey showed that business sentiment in
Canada continues to improve.             
    Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 2.8 basis points at
1.373%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Alison Williams)
