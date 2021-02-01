Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as links to oil and stocks waver

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2761 to 1.2843
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.6% higher
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as domestic data showed
factory activity growing at the slowest pace in six months and
the recent strong ties the loonie has had with oil and stocks
showed signs of weakening.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2822 to the
greenback, or 77.99 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2761 to 1.2843.        
    It was the second straight session the loonie traded in the
opposite direction of oil, one of Canada's major exports, and
stocks. It has a three-month rolling correlation of nearly 0.9
with the S&P 500        and U.S. crude futures       , Refinitiv
Eikon data shows, indicating the currency moves mostly in the
same direction as those two markets.
    "I think we are witnessing a breakdown of the really high
correlations within the 'everything trade' sparked by QE
(quantitative easing)," said Greg Anderson, global head of
foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. 
    The S&P 500 was up 1.8%, while crude settled 2.6% higher at
$53.55 a barrel as one of the worst snowstorms in years hit the
U.S. Northeast, raising winter fuel demand.                   
    "It's probably a good thing that assets are starting to show
differentiation based on their own fundamentals and their own
positioning dynamics," Anderson said. "Based on its
fundamentals, I still expect CAD to appreciate over the medium
term."
    The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 in January, its lowest
since July, from 57.9 in December but remaining well above the
50 threshold that marks expansion in the sector.             
    Canada's employment report for January is due on Friday,
which could help guide interest rate expectations.    
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             down half a basis point at 0.884%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up