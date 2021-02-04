Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls but oil rally caps currency's decline

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2777 to 1.2845
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback
broadly advanced, but the loonie's decline slowed on stronger
oil prices and ahead of Canada's monthly jobs report on Friday.
    The currency        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2826 to the
greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2777 to 1.2845.
    "Broad USD strength" has weighed on the loonie, said Erik
Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. "But
the Canadian dollar is hanging in there because of oil's rebound
this afternoon."
    The U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket of major
currencies for a fifth straight session on confidence in the
U.S. economic outlook and the possibility that Friday's U.S.
jobs report for January will be stronger than expected.
            
    Canada's January employment report is also due on Friday,
with economists expecting a second straight month of job
declines after some provinces implemented lockdowns to help
contain the coronavirus pandemic.    
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled nearly 1% higher
at$56.23 a barrel after the OPEC+ alliance of producers stuck to
its reduced output policy and U.S. crude stocks fell.
            
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports, about 75% of which
goes to the United States.
    Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on
manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical
minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean
technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.             
    Canadian government bond yields edged higher across a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up 1.7 basis points
at 0.966%. It touched its highest intraday since March last year
at 0.975%.

