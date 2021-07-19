Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.5% lower
    * Canadian 10-year yield falls 10 basis points

    TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a
worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor
sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory
for the year.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758
to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at
1.2807.
    Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar "are being
overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker
commodity prices," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun
Osborne, said in a note.    
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        rallied and equities 
globally tumbled          as the continued spread of the highly
contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of
economic recovery.                         
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a
barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a
surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand.
            
    The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high
near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of
2021.
    "The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach ... as markets
start to consider the beginning of the Fed's tapering and
eventual rate hikes," the Scotiabank strategists said.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate
decision next week.
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering
slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
