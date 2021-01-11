Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 7 months on pandemic lockdown fears

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 1.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches weakest level since Dec. 29 at 1.2835
    * Price of U.S. oil falls more than 1%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches nine-month high intraday

    TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slumped to
near a two-week low against its broadly stronger U.S.
counterpart on Monday, as investors worried about stricter
lockdowns globally to help contain rising coronavirus
infections.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 1.1% lower at 1.2820
to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
June 11. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since
Dec. 29 at 1.2835.
    Global equities          slipped from record highs as
worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, while the
price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, fell more
than 1%.                         
    On Friday, economists and industry groups warned that
protracted COVID-19 restrictions across much of Canada are
darkening the outlook into the first quarter, after data showed
the country lost more jobs than expected in December.
            
    Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is considering
"more extreme measures" on top of the widespread lockdowns in
place to combat record-breaking COVID-19 cases, its premier said
on Friday.             
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. As of Jan. 5, net long positions had fallen to
14,524 contracts from 15,368 in the prior week.             
    The U.S. dollar gained        against a basket of major
currencies on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and
expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted it for a third
consecutive day.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             down about half a basis point at
0.809%. Earlier, it touched its highest yield since April 9 at
0.822%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
