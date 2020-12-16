Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in a month, lagging G10 peers

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in
November
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% higher
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back some
recent gains, as domestic data showed a steady profile for
underlying inflation and after the Federal Reserve was less
dovish than some investors expected.
    The Fed, in a policy statement, for the first time linked
its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases to a set of economic
conditions, but did not change the type or pace of assets being
purchased.             
    The statement was "slightly less dovish than expected,"
boosting the greenback, said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at
the Exchange Bank of Canada.    
    Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 1.0% in
November, up from an increase of 0.7% in October, while the
average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures was
unchanged at 1.7%, holding below the central bank's 2% target,
data from Statistics Canada showed.                         
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2744
to the greenback, or 78.47 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
Nov. 12. Against the other G10 currencies, the loonie also lost
ground.
    On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since April 2018 at 1.2684. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
said on Tuesday that recent strengthening of the currency was
hurting Canada's exports in the crucial U.S. market.
            
    Separate data from Statistics Canada on Wednesday showed
that Canadian wholesale trade rose by 1.0% in October from
September, the sixth consecutive monthly increase.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was buoyed
by U.S. government data that showed crude stockpiles fell last
week and by optimism about a possible coronavirus relief package
in the United States. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.4%
higher at $47.82 a barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 2-year yield             dipping 1.9 basis
points to 0.247%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya
Hepinstall)
