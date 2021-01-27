Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most since October as global shares slide

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.9% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits its lowest since Jan. 11 at 1.2822
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.5% higher
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
lowest in more than two weeks against its broadly stronger U.S.
counterpart on Wednesday as some recent trades in financial
markets that had been supportive of the currency showed signs of
unraveling.
    The loonie        was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2801 to the
greenback, or 78.12 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Oct.
28. It touched its weakest level since Jan. 11 at 1.2822.
    As recently as last Thursday, the loonie was trading at its
strongest in nearly three years, touching 1.2586.
    "The Canadian has pulled back in what could be the slight
unwinding of a very crowded trade; long risk, short U.S.
dollars," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western
Union Business Solutions.
    U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop
in three months and the U.S. dollar        was boosted by safety
buying as investors turned more cautious on worries about the
economic impact of the COVID-19, and after the U.S. Federal
Reserve expressed concerns about the pace of the economic
recovery.                         
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to outlook for the global
economy.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.5% higher at $52.85
a barrel after a massive drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, but
gains were capped by concerns rising coronavirus cases will    
weigh on demand.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,
with the 10-year             down 1.9 basis points at 0.799%.
    Canada's GDP report for November is due on Friday which
could guide expectations for interest rates.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alexander Smith and
David Gregorio)
