Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most since October as greenback rallies

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches weakest level since Dec. 29 at 1.2835
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1 cent higher at $52.25 a barrel
    * Canada's 10-year yield posts a nine-month high at 0.838%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the
greenback broadly climbed, but a survey from the Bank of Canada
showing more upbeat business sentiment helped the loonie claw
back some of its decline.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2773
to the greenback, or 78.29 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
Oct. 28. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since
Dec. 29 at 1.2835.
    Broad-based U.S. dollar strength weighed on the loonie,
"driven by pound sterling sales specifically," said Erik Bregar,
head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada, adding the
market had some "angst" about the potential for negative
interest rates from the Bank of England.
    The U.S. dollar        rose across the board, extending a
rebound from the near three-year low hit last week, taking
strength from the recent spike in Treasury yields and the
prospect of a growth boost from higher U.S. fiscal stimulus.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1 cent
higher at $52.25 a barrel as worries about the impact of
coronavirus lockdowns around the world on fuel demand capped
gains.             
    Business sentiment in Canada has turned slightly positive
for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the survey
from Canada's central bank showed, with the outlook bolstered by
stronger foreign and domestic demand.                 
    The survey was conducted ahead of many tougher restrictions
aimed at curbing surging COVID-19 infections.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve. The 10-year             rose 2.3 basis points to 0.838%,
its highest since April 8.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up