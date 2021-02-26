Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most since October as risk appetite frays

By Fergal Smith

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.9% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits an eight-day low at 1.2729
    * Price of U.S. crude settles 3.2% lower
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as this
week's spike in bond yields weighed on investor sentiment, with
the loonie extending its pullback from a three-year high the day
before.    
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2710
to the greenback, or 78.68 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since
last October. It touched its weakest since Feb. 18 at 1.2729,
while it was down 0.8% for the week.
    On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since February 2018 at 1.2464. 
    "The loonie is losing ground along with other risk assets as
market volatility increased on a small tantrum over the rising
U.S. yields," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San
Francisco.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of
major currencies and global equity markets          swooned,
even as the bond selloff eased a bit. Fears of rising inflation
still weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong rebound in
U.S. consumer spending.             
    "The underlying fundamentals are unchanged so commodity
demand strength will remain robust and that should help underpin
the loonie and prevent this from turning into a complete rout,"
Sahota said.
    Oil prices        settled 3.2% lower at $61.50 a barrel as
forecasts called for crude supply to rise in response to prices
climbing above pre-pandemic levels.                 
     Canada's C$100 billion ($79 billion) stimulus plan is
justified by the economic hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,
government sources said, as analysts warned Ottawa against
racking up too much debt and making investments that fail to
boost growth.             
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was
down 6.8 basis points at 1.398%.
    On Thursday, it touched a 13-month high at 1.486%, while it
was up 18.5 basis points for the week.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David
Gregorio)
