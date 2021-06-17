Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback
    * Touches its weakest since May 4 at 1.2346
    * Canadian home prices accelerate in May from the previous
month
    * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve

    TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
seven-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal
Reserve startled investors.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2326 to the
greenback, or 81.13 U.S. cents, adding to declines on Tuesday
and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since May 4 at
1.2346.
    Shares fell globally          and the U.S. dollar       
rose to its highest in more than two months against a basket of
major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it
would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner
than expected.                         
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper
and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus.
    Copper prices         fell to their lowest in two months,
while oil steadied below a multi-year high it notched on
Wednesday. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.1% at $72.23 a
barrel.                         
    The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the
country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a
return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said
on Wednesday.
    Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the
previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history
of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data
showed on Thursday.             
    Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors
bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led
by government bonds.             
    Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the
curve, steadying after a sharp move higher on Wednesday. The
10-year yield             eased about half a basis point to
1.435%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
