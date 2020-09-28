Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar finds some support as Wall Street rallies

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3361 to 1.3403
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as
stock markets rose globally, with the loonie finding some
support after posting three straight weekly declines.
    Wall Street rallied following the longest weekly losing
streak in a year for the S&P 500        and the Dow       ,
while the U.S. dollar        pulled back from a two-month high
against a basket of major currencies.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3370
to the greenback, or 74.79 U.S. cents. The currency, which on
Thursday hit a seven-week low at 1.3418, traded in a range of
1.3361 to 1.3403.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to
this month's decline as rising coronavirus cases continued to
spur concerns about demand. U.S. crude        prices were down
0.6% at $40.03 a barrel.                 
    Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar for the first time in five weeks, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of
Sept. 22, net short positions had increased to 18,882 contracts
from 16,943 in the prior week.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up about half a basis point
at 0.549%.        
    Canada's GDP data for July is due on Wednesday, which could
help guide expectations for the strength of economic recovery.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
