Bonds News
August 10, 2020 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar finds support as oil prices climb

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3367 to 1.3394 
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 1.4%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against the greenback on Monday, finding some support after two
days of declines as oil prices rose and investors weighed
executive orders from President Donald Trump to support the U.S.
economy.
    Trump's orders that partly restored enhanced unemployment
benefits came after talks between the White House and top
Democrats in Congress about fresh stimulus broke down. Canada
sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including
oil.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.4% at $41.78 a barrel,
supported by an improvement in Chinese factory data and rising
energy demand as countries eased lockdowns, but traders remained
cautious due to U.S.-China tensions and uncertainty over the
U.S. stimulus package.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3369
to the greenback, or 74.80 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a
range of 1.3367 to 1.3394.
    The loonie notched last Wednesday a five-month high at
1.3229 but was then pressured by a trade dispute between Canada
and the United States and a rebound by the U.S. dollar       
against a basket of major currencies.             
    Speculators have raised bearish bets on the loonie to the
highest in seven weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 4, net short
positions had increased to 23,195 contracts from 12,496 in the
prior week.    
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve
on Monday, with the 10-year             down 1 basis point at
0.469%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
