US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as Brexit deal boosts global growth prospects

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote, details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canadian building permits values rise by 12.9% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% 
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after a trade deal was
reached between Britain and the European Union, bolstering the
global economic outlook, and domestic data showed a jump in the
value of building permits.
    The loonie        rose 0.2% to 1.2817 to the greenback, or
78.02 U.S. cents, in thin holiday trading. It traded in a range
of 1.2813 to 1.2853, having recovered from a near three-week low
on Monday of 1.2955.             
    "The Brexit news is good for global growth and the Canadian
dollar benefits from that," said Adam Button, chief currency
analyst at ForexLive.
    Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the
European Union just seven days before it exits one of the
world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global
shift since the loss of empire.              
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global
economy.
    U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.2% at $48.22 a
barrel, while Wall Street closed with a modest gain despite 
doubt as to whether a stimulus package passed by Congress on
Monday would be signed into law.             
    After a volatile year for oil, the loonie has advanced less
than the other G10 currencies. It was up 1.3% since the start of
2020.
    The value of Canadian building permits rose by 12.9% in
November from October, beating analysts' estimate of a 3.0%
gain, Statistics Canada data showed.              
    On Wednesday, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed
the economy grew by 0.4% in November, despite the COVID-19
resurgence and fresh restrictions, though economists warned a
drop back was coming.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Thursday, with the 10-year             easing by less
than one basis point to 0.720%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Richard Chang)
