Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as investors eye U.S. stimulus progress

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canadian housing starts rise 14.4% month-over-month in
November 
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.9%
    * Canadian bond yields move higher across the curve

    TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as progress toward U.S.
coronavirus relief aid buoyed investor sentiment and domestic
data showed housing starts jumping in November.    
    U.S. stock index futures rose as Democratic and Republican
leaders appeared more upbeat about including a fresh round of
coronavirus aid in a bill to avert a government shutdown.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.9% at $47.40 a
barrel as optimism from the rollout of coronavirus vaccines
balanced out tighter lockdowns in Europe and forecasts of a
slower demand recovery.             
    Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign on Monday by
injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home
residents, becoming just the third nation in the world to
administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2741
to the greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2736 to 1.2771. Last Thursday, the currency touched its
strongest level in more than 2-1/2 years at 1.2702.
    Canadian housing starts rose 14.4% in November compared with
the previous month, beating analyst expectations, data from the
national housing agency showed.             
    Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that factory
sales rose by 0.3% in October from September.             
    "The housing sector remains a top performer of the pandemic
economy while activity in the factory sector remains uneven,"
said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics.
    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to give a speech
to the Vancouver Board of Trade on the Canadian and global
economies. His prepared remarks are set for release at 2:30 p.m.
ET (1930 GMT).
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose 1
basis point to 0.724%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
