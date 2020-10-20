Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as investors eye U.S. stimulus talks

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Data shows house prices climbing 1.1% in September
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.6%
    * Canada's 10-year yield nearly unchanged at 0.598%

    TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed
prospects of U.S. economic stimulus and domestic data showed
home prices gaining across-the-board in September.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3184
to the greenback, or 75.85 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.3167 to 1.3203. The currency has gained 1% since the start
of the month along with an uptick on Wall Street.
    U.S. stock index futures rose on expectations that
Washington lawmakers would be able to settle their differences
for an economic stimulus bill to pass before the Nov. 3
presidential election.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        fell 0.6% to $40.60
a barrel, pressured by the threat to demand from rising Libyan
output and a global resurgence in coronavirus cases.
            
    Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with
total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began
in early March and as the country's second wave was expected to
be worse than the first.             
    Still, domestic data showed house prices notching the
second-strongest gain for the month of September on record, with
the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index climbing
1.1% from August.             
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies as the euro climbed to a one-week high.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             nearly unchanged at 0.598%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
