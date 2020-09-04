Bonds News
September 4, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as jobs gain supports 'recovery story'

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canada added 245,800 jobs in August
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.5% 
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as
domestic jobs data added to evidence of economic recovery, with
the currency clawing back some of its prior day's sharp decline.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3104 to the
greenback, or 76.31 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Tuesday
notched a near eight-month high at 1.2990, traded in a range of
1.3077 to 1.3140.    
    For the week, the loonie was on track to dip 0.1% after
posting on Thursday its biggest decline in over two months.
    Canada added 245,800 jobs in August, most of them full-time,
and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% as the economy continued
to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.
            
    "Overall, a roughly as expected report that supports the
recovery story but also highlights the long journey faced by the
economy to return to pre-COVID levels of employment and
production," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action
Economics. 
     U.S. data also showed jobs growth, as well as a sharp drop
in the unemployment rate. The greenback        gained ground
against a basket of major currencies, adding to this week's
rally.            
    Strategists are growing more bullish on prospects for the
Canadian dollar as global economic activity rebounds from the
coronavirus crisis, a Reuters poll showed.              
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on
course for its biggest weekly decline since June as weak demand
figures added to concern over a slow recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic. U.S. crude        prices were down 0.5% at $41.15 a
barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was up 2.5 basis points at 0.564%, after having hit on Thursday
a three-week low intraday at 0.518%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
