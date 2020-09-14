Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as vaccine hopes boosts equity markets

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3154 to 1.3196
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases nearly 1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors
grew more hopeful of a coronavirus vaccine, but gains for the
currency were restrained as oil prices fell and ahead of a busy
week of domestic economic data.
    World stocks          rose after drugmaker AstraZeneca
        said it has resumed British clinical trials of its
COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development.
            
    As the mood in global equity markets lifted, the safe-haven
U.S. dollar        fell against its major peers. Investors eyed
a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.
            
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped
amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and
worries over renewed Libyan supply. U.S. crude        prices
were down nearly 1% at $36.96 a barrel.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3161
to the greenback, or 75.98 U.S. cents. The currency, which fell
last week for the first time in six weeks, traded in a range of
1.3154 to 1.3196.      
    Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Sept. 8, net
short positions had fallen to 17,355 contracts from 27,006 in
the prior week.    
    Canada's inflation report for August is due on Wednesday,
while the July retail sales report is set for Friday. The data
could help guide expectations for economic recovery.
    Last week, the Bank of Canada said that the third-quarter
rebound was looking to be faster than anticipated but the
economy will continue to require extraordinary support as it
moves to a recuperation phase.             
    Canadian government bond yields were slightly lower across
the curve on Monday, with the 10-year             down about
half a basis point at 0.543%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
