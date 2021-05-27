Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as attention turns to U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback
    * Canadian payroll employment increases by 245,800 in March
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving back in reach
of a recent 6-year high as investors awaited U.S. inflation data
on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's
policy outlook.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2069 to the
greenback, or 82.86 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its
strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher
commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a
more hawkish stance.
    The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program
again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease
curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation
pressures build, analysts said.             
    Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE
(personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April.    
Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting
a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the
time to talk about policy changes might be approaching.
            
    The price of oil,        one of Canada's major exports, was
down 0.2% at $66.08 a barrel as concern about demand in India
and the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies offset optimism
over the U.S and European summer driving season.                
    Canadian payroll employment increased by 245,800 in March,
the strongest monthly growth since last September, Statistics
Canada said. Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus
pandemic are likely to have weighed on employment in April.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after data showed   
 new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than
expected in April.
    Canada's 10-year bond yield             rose 3.7 basis
points to 1.487%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday
level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
