Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as Brexit deal boosts investor sentiment

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canadian building permits values rise by 12.9% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% 
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Britain clinched a
narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union and domestic
data showed a jump in the value of building permits.
    The loonie        was up 0.2% at 1.2827 to the greenback, or
77.96 U.S. cents, in thin holiday trading. It traded in a range
of 1.2819 to 1.2853, having recovered from a near three-week low
on Monday of 1.2955.             
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        dipped against a basket of
major currencies after the Brexit deal boosted risk appetite and
sterling       , raising hopes the United Kingdom can avoid a
turbulent economic departure from the European Union at the end
of the year.                 
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports, was
down 0.2% at $48.03 a barrel, giving back some of Wednesday's
rally.             
    After a volatile year for oil, the loonie has advanced less
than the other G10 currencies. It was up 1.2% since the start of
2020.
    The value of Canadian building permits rose by 12.9% in
November from October, easily beating analyst estimates of a
3.0% gain, Statistics Canada data showed.             
    On Wednesday, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed
the economy grew by 0.4% in November, despite the COVID-19
resurgence and fresh restrictions, though economists warned a
drop back was coming.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve on Thursday, with the 10-year             easing by about
half a basis point to 0.725%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up