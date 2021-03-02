Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as calmer bond market bolsters sentiment

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar gains 0.3% against the greenback
    * Economy grows annualized 9.6% in fourth quarter
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.5% lower
    * Canada-U.S. 10-year spread narrows 3 basis points

    TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, adding to
sharp gains from the day before, as financial market volatility
caused by higher bond yields faded and domestic data showed
faster-than-expected economic growth.
    The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2611 to the
greenback, or 79.30 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2600 to 1.2698. On Monday, it climbed 0.7%, its biggest gain
in nearly six weeks.
    "I think essentially the mini tantrum we had in the bond
market last week has calmed down a little bit," said Shaun
Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. "It's more of
a pro-risk mood, which is beneficial for the Canadian dollar.
    Global equity markets held on to the previous day's rally as
investors paused to gauge whether the jump in bond yields had
run its course, while they monitored progress on the next U.S.
fiscal stimulus.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.5% lower
$59.75 a barrel ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting, with
producers in the group expected to ease supply curbs.
                
    Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6% in the
fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations of 7.5%, and it
likely rose again in January, boosting speculation that the Bank
of Canada will reduce its bond purchases soon.             
    Still, the central bank will likely manage tapering
carefully to avoid triggering a "significant squeeze" higher in
the Canadian dollar, Osborne said.
    Canada's 10-year yield             was little changed at
1.343%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent
narrowed by about 3 basis points to a spread of 7 basis points
in favor of the U.S. bond.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Alistair Bell)
