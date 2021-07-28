Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as Fed readies new money market facilities

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of the curve

    TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on
Wednesday strengthened against its U.S. counterpart and most
other G10 currencies as the Federal Reserve announced new
facilities that could support global financial conditions, while
national data showed annual inflation easing in June.
    The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise
in coronavirus infections, the Fed said in a policy statement
that flagged ongoing talks around the eventual withdrawal of
monetary policy support.             
    In addition, the Fed announced it will establish separate
domestic and international standing repo facilities to backstop
money markets during times of stress.             
    "This is fundamentally supportive of global financial
conditions and helps to reduce tail risks for Canadian dollar
bulls," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at
Cambridge Global Payments.
    Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so
its economy is sensitive to global economic growth. Oil rose
after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than
analysts had forecast.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1% higher at $72.39 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% higher
at 1.2532 to the greenback, or 79.80 U.S. cents. Among G10
currencies, only the Norwegian crown fared better.
    Canada's inflation rate slowed more than expected to 3.1%
year-over-year in June from a decade-high in May, but some
analysts said it might be only a brief reprieve.             
    The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could
be tested by inflation, with more price increases expected as
businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and
consumers dip into record savings.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of
the curve, with the 5-year            up 2.6 basis points at
0.802%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
