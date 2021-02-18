Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as greenback's rally fizzles

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% lower
    * ADP data shows Canada shed 231,200 jobs in January
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches an 11-month high at 1.160%

    TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback
broadly declined, but the loonie stuck within its recent range
as investors weighed the impact of higher U.S. bond yields on
currency markets.
    The Canadian dollar        was 0.2% higher at 1.2672 to the
greenback, or 78.91 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2665 to 1.2730. Last month, it touched its highest in nearly
three years at 1.2586.
    "The Canadian dollar is rangebound, albeit with a modest
firming bias," Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com
said in a note. "The tug of war between the Fed and bond traders
is ongoing."
    U.S. long-term bond yields have scaled one-year highs this
week in anticipation of an economic recovery, boosting the U.S.
dollar        against a basket of major currencies. But the
greenback gave back some of those gains on Thursday, pressured
by disappointing labor market data.             
    Canadian yields have also moved higher, signaling the
economy needs less support than it did in 2020, strategists say,
as investors become more confident that a successful rollout of
COVID-19 vaccines will eventually boost activity and inflation.
            
    The 10-year yield             touched its highest since
March last year at 1.160% before dipping to 1.148%, up 3.8 basis
points on the day.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell
despite a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, as market
participants took profits following days of buying spurred by a
cold snap in Texas. U.S. crude        prices settled 1% lower at
$60.52 a barrel.             
    Canada lost 231,200 jobs in January, the largest decrease
since May last year, a report from payroll services provider ADP
showed. December data was revised to show an increase of 338,200
jobs rather than a decline of 28,800.             
    Canada's retail sales report for December is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sam
Holmes)
