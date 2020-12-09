Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors bet on U.S. stimulus

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar advances 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2773 to 1.2822
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as U.S. efforts to
provide more fiscal stimulus bolstered investor sentiment,
although the move was capped ahead of a Bank of Canada interest
rate decision.
    Global stocks          reached record highs as U.S.
lawmakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to
help offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        were up 0.4% at
$45.8 a barrel as the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain
lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand.
            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2779
to the greenback, or 78.25 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2773 to 1.2822. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its
strongest intraday level in more than two and a half years at
1.2763.    
    The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25%. Its policy
decision is due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
    "The statement will likely be a push and pull of the
positive vaccine developments versus increasing case loads and
restrictions currently in place," Benjamin Reitzes, a Canadian
rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a
note.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 2.6 basis points at
0.767%. On Monday, it touched a three-week high intraday at
0.810%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; 
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
