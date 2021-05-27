Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors cheer higher commodity prices

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving closer to a
recent 6-year high, as oil prices rose and investors awaited
U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the
Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled
nearly 1% higher at $66.85 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data
offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in
Iranian supplies.             
    "As the pandemic recedes, and the global economy reopens,
Canada will be in a good spot to benefit from commodity and oil
prices that are expected to remain firm going forward," said    
Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at
Action Economics.
    "USD-CAD remains in sell-the-rally mode," Simpson added.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2066
to the greenback, or 82.88 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its
strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, helped by the Bank of
Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance.
    The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program
again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease
curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation
pressures build, analysts said.             
    Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE
(personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April.    
Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting
a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the
time to talk about policy changes might be approaching.
                
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after a report
saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion
budget for 2022.             
    Canada's 10-year bond yield             rose 3.9 basis
points to 1.489%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday
level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
