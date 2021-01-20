Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors shrug off lower inflation

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada's annual inflation rate slows to 0.7% in December
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.3%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors bet the
U.S. would heavily stimulate its economy and the Bank of Canada
would look past a drop in inflation.
    Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 0.7% in December,
down from a year-on-year increase of 1.0% in November, while the
average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures dipped to
1.6% from 1.7%, data from Statistics Canada showed.
    Still, the dip in underlying inflation "is not a big
sea-change in terms of the drivers," said Derek Holt, vice
president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.
    The Bank of Canada is likely to keep its focus on the
outlook over the next one or two years, Holt said.
    The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision at
10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
    World shares          and the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, gained on bets of hefty U.S. spending after U.S.
Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to "act
big" to save the economy and worry about debt later.
                        
    U.S. crude oil prices        were up 1.3% at $53.64 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar        rose 0.3% to 1.2687 per
greenback, or 78.82 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range
of 1.2689 to 1.2745.
    Canadian home prices rose 0.6% in December from November,
the strongest increase for a December since 2009, led by gains
in Victoria, Halifax and Ottawa-Gatineau, data showed.
            
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.6 basis points at
0.818%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up