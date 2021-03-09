Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as lower bond yields boost sentiment

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2590 to 1.2685
    * Price of U.S. oil dips 0.1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a
decline in bond yields bolstered risk appetite, while investors
awaited an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada on
Wednesday.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar        fell back from 3-1/2-month
highs and U.S. stock index futures climbed, with investors
scooping up beaten-down technology stocks.                 
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to risk appetite.
     U.S. crude oil futures        consolidated recent gains,
dipping 0.1% to $64.98 a barrel. On Monday, oil touched its
highest since October 2018, bolstered by tighter supply due to
extended OPEC+ output curbs and growing hopes of a recovery in
demand.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2621
to the greenback, or 79.23 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2590 to 1.2685.
    Since the start of the year, the loonie has gained 0.9%,
trailing just sterling        and the Norwegian crown       
among G10 currencies. 
    Investors see rising chances that the Bank of Canada would
hike interest rates next year as the economic outlook improves,
but the central bank is likely to push back against those bets
for now, pointing to still high unemployment, analysts say.
            
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year            
down 6.2 basis points at 1.462%. On Monday, it touched its
highest since January 2020 at 1.545%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up