Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as stimulus hopes boost global equity markets

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canadian factory sales fall 0.6% in November
    * Canadian wholesale trade increases 0.7% in November
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, rebounding from a
one-week low the day before, as the prospect of U.S. stimulus
bolstered investor sentiment, while domestic data showed factory
sales pulling back in November.
     Global market indexes          climbed and the U.S. dollar
       eased before Janet Yellen's Treasury Secretary
confirmation speech, in which she is expected to bolster the
case for heavy fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
            
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        were little changed
at $52.34 a barrel as optimism that government stimulus will
eventually lift global economic growth offset concerns that
renewed COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns globally are cooling fuel
consumption.             
    The Canadian dollar        rose 0.2% to 1.2727 per U.S.
dollar, or 78.57 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2719
to 1.2758.
    On Monday, the loonie was pressured by U.S. President-elect
Joe Biden's expected move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline,
touching its weakest since Jan. 11 at 1.2799.             
    Canadian factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November from
December, the first drop in three months, on lower sales of
aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and
parts, Statistics Canada said. Separate data showed wholesale
trade rising 0.7% in November, posting an all-time high of
C$67.4 billion ($53.0 billion). 
    Canada's inflation report for December and a Bank of Canada
interest rate decision are due on Wednesday.
    Analysts see a small chance of a 'micro rate cut," with the
central bank moving its benchmark rate by less than 25 basis
points, avoiding negative rates. The policy rate was last cut in
March to a record low of 0.25%.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year             up 1.6 basis points at
0.826%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up