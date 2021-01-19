Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as stimulus hopes boost Wall Street

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canadian factory sales fall 0.6% in November
    * Canadian wholesale trade increases 0.7% in November
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against
the greenback on Tuesday, as the prospect of U.S. stimulus
bolstered risk appetite and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said
Canada was pressing the incoming U.S. administration not to
scuttle a major pipeline project.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2729 to the
greenback, or 78.56 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2714 to 1.2763.
    "Relatively firm oil prices, along with a risk-on backdrop,
this morning supported the CAD," Ronald Simpson, managing
director, global currency analysis, at Action Economics, said in
a note.
    Wall Street's main indexes rose as U.S. Treasury Secretary
nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package
to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven
slump.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.2% higher
at $52.98 a barrel.             
    Canada is pressing people at the highest levels of U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration to
reconsider canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau said.             
    Canadian factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November from
December, the first drop in three months, Statistics Canada
said. Separate data for the same month showed wholesale trade
rising 0.7%. 
    Canada's inflation report for December and a Bank of Canada
interest rate decision are due on Wednesday.
    Analysts see a small chance of a 'micro rate cut," with the
central bank moving its benchmark rate by less than 25 basis
points, avoiding negative rates. The policy rate was last cut in
March to a record low of 0.25%.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             down half a basis point at 0.805%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya
Hepinstall)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up