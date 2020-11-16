Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as vaccine progress boosts risk appetite

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canadian manufacturing sales rise 1.5% in September
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 3% higher
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as promising results from
a COVID-19 vaccine trial boosted investor sentiment and domestic
data showed manufacturing sales climbing in September.
    The Canadian dollar        traded 0.3% higher at 1.3097 to
the greenback, or 76.35 U.S. cents, extending its recovery from
an eight-day low intraday on Friday at 1.3172.
    Investors are betting that "eventually the economy will come
back. We aren't going to be in COVID forever," said Darren
Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International
Currency Exchange.
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.    
    Wall Street stocks        rallied after Moderna Inc         
said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing
COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial. It was
the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results
from a trial.                 
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 3% higher at $41.34 a
barrel.             
    The loonie clawed back some of last week's decline, which
happened as global coronavirus cases climbed.
    The loonie is likely to trade between 1.30 and 1.34 per U.S.
dollar until a vaccine is distributed in large-scale or there is
more economic stimulus from the United States, Richardson said.
    Canadian factory sales increased by 1.5% in September from
August on higher sales in the wood industry, as well as the
chemical industry, Statistics Canada said.             
    Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed home
sales fell 0.7% in October from September, edging back from the
previous month's all-time record.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 10-year yield             up nearly one basis
point at 0.737%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up