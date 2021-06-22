Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for a 2nd day as risk appetite improves

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes, details, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback
    * Oil settles 0.8% lower at $73.06 a barrel
    * Canadian 2-year yield eases 3.2 basis points to 0.424%

    TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose for a
second day against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on
Tuesday, as investor sentiment strengthened after it was
weakened last week by a hawkish shift in guidance from the
Federal Reserve.
    The loonie          was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2310 to the
greenback, or 81.23 U.S. cents. On Monday, it touched its
weakest level since April 26 at 1.2485 before recovering to end
up 0.8%, its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks.
    "It's a broad U.S. dollar move again today," said Erik
Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. "I
think that's very much because risk sentiment is on the up and
up again."
    The Nasdaq hit an intra-day record high and copper prices
        rebounded from 10-week lows. Canada is a major exporter
of commodities, including oil and base metals, which have
benefited from Fed stimulus.
    Last week, the Fed projected it would begin hiking interest
rates in 2023 rather than in 2024, rattling financial markets.
    "Everything is calming down a bit this week," Bregar said.
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies, while oil        settled 0.8% lower at $73.06 a
barrel as OPEC+ discussed raising production.              
    Canada's retail sales report for April is due on Wednesday,
which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
    Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound
as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but
higher costs are eroding profit margins and fanning inflationary
pressures.                         
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper
curve, with the 2-year yield            easing 3.2 basis points
to 0.424%. On Friday, it touched its highest level since April
last year at 0.472%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Peter
Cooney)
