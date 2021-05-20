Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground along with higher metal prices

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6%
    * ADP data shows Canada adding jobs for third straight month
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback
broadly declined and metal prices rose, while investors awaited
comments on the financial system by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff
Macklem.
    Macklem is due to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ET (1500
GMT) to discuss the Bank of Canada's Financial System Review.
    It follows data on Wednesday showing Canadian inflation
climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade and above the
Bank of Canada's target range of 1% to 3%.             
    The U.S. dollar        slipped but remained well above
three-month lows hit on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it
tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.
            
    Base and precious metal prices climbed, with copper       
up 0.4%, but the price of oil       , one of Canada's major
exports, was down 0.6% at $62.99 a barrel, after diplomats said
progress was made toward a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which
could boost crude supply.                         
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2076
to the greenback, or 82.81 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2075 to 1.2144.
    On Tuesday, it touched its strongest in six years at 1.2013,
bolstered by the recent surge in commodity prices and an
improved outlook for the domestic economy.    
    Canada added 351,300 jobs in April, the third straight month
of increases, despite a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, a
report from payroll services provider ADP showed.             
    Canada's retail sales report for March is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1 basis point at
1.568%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up