CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground as U.S. bond yields slide

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4%
    * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low

    TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and
U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, while
investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of
Canada.
    U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar        fell as
investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering
its economic stimulus.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted
by signs of strong fuel demand in western economies and fading
prospects of Iranian supplies returning.             
    U.S. crude        prices rose 0.4% to $70.36 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar          was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2070
to the greenback, or 82.85 U.S. cents.
    Last week, the loonie touched a six-year high at 1.2007,
bolstered by soaring commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's
more hawkish stance.
    The central bank's interest rate announcement is due at 10
a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The benchmark rate is expected to be left on
hold at 0.25% until the fourth quarter of 2022 but further
reduction in the pace of bond purchases could happen as soon as
next quarter, a Reuters poll showed.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            fell as much as 3.6 basis points to 1.417%, its
lowest level since March 11.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)
