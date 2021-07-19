Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back 2021 gains as risk appetite crumbles

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 1.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.5%
    * Canadian 10-year yield touches its lowest level since Feb.
19

    TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a
worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor
sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory
since the start of the year.
    The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and stocks globally were
facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit
global markets 18 months ago, as the continued spread of the
highly-contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength
of economic recovery.                         
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects.
    U.S. crude oil futures        fell 3.5% to $69.27 a barrel
after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost
output, sparking concerns about a crude surplus.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 1.1% lower at 1.2749
to the greenback, or 78.44 U.S. cents, its biggest decline in
nearly five months. It touched its weakest intraday level since
Feb. 5 at 1.2807.
    The currency has slumped 5.9% since notching in June a
six-year high near 1.20, while it is down 0.1% since the start
of 2021.
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar to the lowest level in ten weeks, data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of
July 13, net long positions had fallen to 26,376 contracts from
41,178 in the prior week.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            touched its lowest level since Feb. 19 at 1.170%
before recovering slightly to 1.176%, down 6.5 basis points on
the day.       

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up