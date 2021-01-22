Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back much of weekly gain as oil slides

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback
    * Canadian retail sales jump by 1.3% in November
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% lower
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back much of this
week's gains, as new pandemic curbs in China weighed on oil
prices and data added to evidence of Canada's economy slowing in
December.
    The loonie        was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2718 to the
greenback, or 78.63 U.S. cents, pulling back from a near
three-year high on Thursday at 1.2590.
    "The stalled move lower in the USD around the 1.26 level
again leaves the CAD in a weak position on the face of it for
the week ahead," FX strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun
Osborne, said in a note.
    Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed. As of Jan. 19, net long positions had fallen to 10,326
contracts from 12,073 in the prior week.    
    The currency traded in a range of 1.2633 to 1.2740 on
Friday. For the week, it was up 0.1% as investors bet on hefty
U.S. stimulus from newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and the
Bank of Canada opted against cutting interest rates.
                
    Canadian retail sales jumped by 1.3% in November, much more
than expected, but preliminary figures for December suggest a
sharp drop as novel coronavirus restrictions were re-imposed,
Statistics Canada said.             
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.6% lower at $52.27 a
barrel on worries that restrictions in China, the world's
biggest oil importer, to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 will
crimp demand. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.             
   
    Global shares slipped off record highs as data showed euro
zone economic activity shrinking markedly in January, while
Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a
flatter curve.             
    The 10-year             fell 2.8 basis points to 0.845%. On
Thursday, it posted a 10-month high intraday at 0.892%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Marguerita Choy)
