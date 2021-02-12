Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back weekly gain as oil dips further

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2695 to 1.2763
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.4%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency giving
back this week's gains as oil fell for a second day and domestic
data showed the first decline in wholesale trade since April.
    The loonie        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2757 to the
greenback, or 78.39 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2695 to 1.2763. For the week, it was on track to be nearly
unchanged.
    Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.3% in December from
November on motor vehicles and motor vehicles parts and
accessories, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a
1.5% decrease.             
    The Bank of Canada has forecast that the economy will
contract in the first quarter after lockdowns were implemented
to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended
its pull back from a one-year high after OPEC again lowered its
demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the
market remains oversupplied.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.4% at $58.01 a barrel,
while global equity markets          dipped as investors awaited
progress toward more U.S. fiscal stimulus.             
    The U.S. dollar        gained ground against a basket of
major currencies, rebounding after it was pressured this week by
tame U.S. inflation data and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
            rose 1.8 basis points to 1.018%, approaching an
11-month high it notched intraday on Thursday at 1.031%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
