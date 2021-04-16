Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar heads for weekly gain as greenback slips

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.2%
    * Canadian wholesale trade falls 0.7% in February
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, turning
higher for the week, as higher oil prices and a broader decline
for the greenback offset domestic data showing a
bigger-than-expected drop in wholesale trade.
    The U.S. dollar        was set to post a second week of
losses amid an extended retreat in Treasury yields, as investors
increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence it
would keep an accommodative policy stance for a while longer.
            
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on
track for a weekly gain as a stronger demand outlook and signs
of economic recovery in China and the United States offset
rising COVID-19 infections in some other major economies.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.1% at $63.5 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% higher at
1.2497 to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents. For the week, the
loonie was up 0.2%.    
    Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.7% in February from January,
compared with the 0.4% decline that analysts expected, on
building materials and supplies, as well as motor vehicles and
parts, data from Statistics Canada showed.             
    Separate data showed that foreign investors bought a net
C$8.52 billion in Canadian securities in February, led by a
four-year high investment in corporate shares.             
    The Canadian economy is likely to grow at a slower pace this
quarter and next than previously expected, but tighter lockdown
restrictions from another wave of coronavirus cases were
unlikely to derail the economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.
            
    The Bank of Canada is due to update its economic forecasts
next week.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose
2.6 basis points to 1.511%, after touching on Thursday its
lowest intraday level in five weeks at 1.434%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
