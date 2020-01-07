CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as data shows lower exports

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.09 billion in November * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9% * Canadian bond prices rise across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices fell on reduced worries about Middle East tensions and domestic data showed a decrease in both exports and imports. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.09 billion in November, official data showed, as a strike at the country's biggest railway temporarily slowed shipments nationwide and energy exports declined. Oil prices surrendered some gains made over the previous days as investors reconsidered the likelihood of immediate supply disruptions in the Middle East after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander. U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.9% at $62.71 a barrel. At 9:17 a.m. (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3000 to the greenback, or 76.92 U.S. cents. The currency touched 1.3013, its weakest intraday level since New Year's Eve, when it soared to a 14-month high at 1.2947. The decline for the loonie on Tuesday came as the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies, including making gains against safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc . Canada's jobs data for December is due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada interest rate outlook. The central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75% in 2019 even as some other major central banks, such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, eased. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is due to speak on Thursday. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.632% and the 10-year rising 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.572%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)