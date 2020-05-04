CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 11-day low as U.S.-China tensions rise

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil decreases 2.6% * Canadian bond yields dip across a steeper curve TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to an 11-day low against the greenback on Monday as rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the origin of the coronavirus weighed on risk appetite and ahead of a speech by a Bank of Canada official. Shares globally and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the spat between top U.S. officials and China fueled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets. U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.6% at $19.27 a barrel. Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will speak on the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). Wilkins was widely seen as the front-runner to become the next governor of the central bank but lost out to Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy governor, when the appointment was announced on Friday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.4094 to the greenback, or 70.95 U.S. cents. The currency, which gained 0.1% last week, touched its weakest intraday level since April 23 at 1.4151. Speculators have increased their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of April 27, net short positions had increased to 29,044 contracts from 23,891 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a steeper yield curve on Monday, with the 2-year down 2.7 basis points at 0.298%. Canada's trade report for March is due on Tuesday, while the April employment report is due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)