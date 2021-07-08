Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low on rising risk aversion

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest level since April 21 at 1.2590
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for
a fourth day against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the
spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant slammed investor sentiment,
offsetting higher oil prices.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2525
to the greenback, or 79.84 U.S. cents, adding to a string of
declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest
intraday level since April 21 at 1.2590.
    "The loonie's sell-off today largely relates to the
deterioration in risk appetite," said Simon Harvey, senior FX
market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
    "Market indicators across the board are pointing to concerns
about growth prospects as the Delta variant continues to cause
disruptions in large parts of the global economy." 
    Global stock markets          fell, while safe havens, such
as U.S. Treasuries, the Japanese yen        and the Swiss franc
       rallied.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and
copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the
global economy.
    Copper prices fell but oil settled 1% higher at $72.94 a
barrel after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than
expected in crude and gasoline inventories.
                            
    The Canadian jobs report for June, which could offer clues
on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, is due on Friday. Some
analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next
week's interest rate announcement.
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in Treasuries. The 10-year            
touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.239% before
recovering to 1.260%, down 3.6 basis points on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
