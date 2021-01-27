Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as global shares slide

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.8% against the greenback
    * Loonie hits its lowest since Jan. 11 at 1.2822
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.6%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
lowest in more than two weeks against its broadly stronger U.S.
counterpart on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases weighed on
investor sentiment and ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate
decision.
    The loonie        was trading 0.8% lower at 1.2785 to the
greenback, or 78.22 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest since
Jan. 11 at 1.2822.
    Shares fell globally          as investors turned more
cautious about COVID-19 and stretched stock valuations, with the
Fed's first meeting of the year and earnings from tech giants
also in focus.             
    Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections
rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region
scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to
procure adequate vaccine supplies.             
    Canada will soon make foreign travel harder in a bid to
clamp down on the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
said on Tuesday without giving details.              
    The U.S. dollar        rallied against a basket of major
currencies after comments by a European Central Bank official
pressured the euro       , while the price of oil, one of
Canada's major exports, was down 0.6% at $52.28 a barrel.
                        
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve
in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             fell 2
basis points to 0.798%.
    Canada's GDP report for November is due on Friday which
could guide expectations for interest rates.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alexander Smith)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up