US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as wider yield spreads weigh

By Fergal Smith

    * Loonie touches its weakest since March 10 at 1.2628
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.3% lower
    * CFIB Business Barometer Index rises to 10-year high
    * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

    TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
two-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Thursday, as oil prices fell and Canada's long-term bond yields
dropped further below those in the United States. 
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2614
to the greenback, or 79.28 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest since March 10 at 1.2628.
    "It's probably corresponding with the rates story," said
Andrew Cherry, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada.
    Canada's 10-year yield             was down 2.4 basis points
at 1.451%, extending its pullback from a 14-month high last
Thursday at 1.677%.
    The spread between it and the 10-year U.S. yield widened by
2.3 basis points to about 16 basis points, its largest gap since
Feb. 17, as U.S. rates moved to session highs after a Treasury
note auction.
    "That differential may be a little bit to explain the
weakness in the Canadian dollar," Cherry said.
    The U.S. dollar        reached a fresh four-month high as
investors' appetite for risk shrunk, while the price of oil, one
of Canada's major exports, extended a string of market weakness
on renewed lockdowns in Europe and Asia. U.S. crude oil futures
       settled 4.3% lower at $58.56 a barrel.             
    Canadian small business sentiment soared in March, data
showed. The CFIB Business Barometer Index rose to 68.2 from 62.5
in February, its highest level in nearly 10 years.
    Canada's federal government is watching the country's
red-hot housing market "very closely" and is aware that rising
prices make it more difficult for many young Canadians to buy a
home, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.             
    On Tuesday, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle
told Reuters that the central bank is seeing evidence of
investor activity in some Canadian housing markets. The bank is
likely to reduce its bond purchases next month, say
strategists.                                   

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten
Donovan)
