US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as U.S. readies infrastructure plan

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its
U.S. counterpart, as oil fell and the prospect of a major
spending package to tackle America's infrastructure needs
broadly bolstered the greenback.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2633
to the greenback, or 79.16 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest level since March 10 at 1.2646.
    "Nothing can keep up with the U.S. dollar," said Marc
Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex
LLC. "The U.S. fiscal foot is on the accelerator, the monetary
foot is on the accelerator."
    U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline on Wednesday how
he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion
infrastructure plan. Accelerating vaccinations have also boosted
the U.S. economic outlook.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
while the loonie has gained 0.8% against the greenback this
year, the best performance among G10 currencies.
    "I wouldn't be too pessimistic about Canada," Chandler said.
"A lot of people think at next month's meeting the Bank of
Canada may outline plans to taper their bond buying."
    A hefty Canadian job gain in February has helped give the
Bank of Canada confidence that the economic recovery will become
less choppy, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters last
week.
    Canada's GDP data for January is due on Wednesday.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, lost ground
as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic. U.S. crude        prices
settled 1.6% lower at $60.55 a barrel.             
    Pfizer Inc         has agreed to accelerate the delivery of
its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
said.              
    Canada's 10-year yield             rose 1.5 basis points to
1.550%, but hel well below the 14-month high notched earlier
this month at 1.677%.

