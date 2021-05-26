Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 6-day low as oil prices fall

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2043 to 1.2124
    * Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 1%
    * Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest level since April
    TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on
Wednesday for a second day against its U.S. counterpart as oil
prices fell and the greenback broadly climbed, while investors
awaited comments from a senior Bank of Canada official.
    U.S. crude        prices were down nearly 1% at $65.44 a
barrel as the prospect of returning Iranian oil offset optimism
about improving U.S. fuel demand, while the U.S. dollar       
rebounded from its weakest level in nearly five months against a
basket of major currencies.                         
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2120
to the greenback, or 82.51 U.S. cents, having touched its
weakest since last Thursday at 1.2124. 
    On May 18, the loonie touched its strongest level in six
years at 1.2013, bolstered by a recent surge in commodity prices
and more hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook from the
Bank of Canada.
    BoC Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to take part in a
panel discussion on "The Future of Digital Currencies in Canada"
at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
    Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve. The
10-year             hit its lowest level since April 15 at
1.444% before rebounding to 1.452%, down nearly one basis point
on the day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
